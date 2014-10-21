U.S. seeks more Trinity guardrail tests after jury verdict

Oct 21 The U.S. government on Tuesday asked
Trinity Industries Inc to conduct additional crash
testing of a highway guardrail system that had been the subject
of a fraud verdict by a federal jury a day earlier.
In a letter to Trinity, the Federal Highway Administration
said it may suspend or revoke eligibility of federal funding for
the ET-Plus system if Trinity does not submit a crash testing
plan by Oct. 31.
On Monday, a jury in Marshall, Texas, found that Trinity
defrauded the government in its sale of ET-Plus to U.S. states,
which in turn got federal reimbursements.
Trinity had been found liable after a whistleblower claimed
it had failed to disclose a design change made several years
ago, and which could result in drivers being injured rather than
protected. Jurors awarded $175 million, which under the federal
False Claims Act would be tripled to $525 million.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)