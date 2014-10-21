UPDATE 1-U.S. seeks more Trinity guardrail tests after big jury award

(Adds details from FHWA letter, Trinity comment, whistleblower
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 21 The U.S. government on Tuesday asked
Trinity Industries Inc to conduct more crash testing of
a highway guardrail system, a day after a federal jury found the
company liable for fraud related to the product, or else risk
losing federal funding.
Gregory Nadeau, acting administrator of the Federal Highway
Administration (FHWA), said new tests of Trinity's ET-Plus
product for the ends of guardrails, which is intended to protect
vehicle occupants in crashes, are needed in light of the verdict
and to help the regulator evaluate how well the system works.
In a letter to Trinity, Nadeau said the government may
suspend or revoke eligibility for federal reimbursement dollars
for ET-Plus if the company does not submit a crash testing plan
by Oct. 31.
Some states have also raised concerns about ET-Plus, and the
FHWA this month began asking all state departments of
transportation to provide relevant crash data.
"We look forward to working with the Federal Highway
Administration and having further conversations about additional
testing of the ET-Plus system," Trinity spokesman Jeff Eller
said. "It is important to us that our nation's roads are safe
for drivers across the country."
On Monday, a jury in Marshall, Texas, found that
Dallas-based Trinity defrauded the government in its sale of
ET-Plus to U.S. states, which in turn got federal
reimbursements.
Jurors awarded $175 million, which under the federal False
Claims Act would be tripled to $525 million.
The case had been brought by a whistleblower, Joshua Harman,
who claimed that Trinity had failed to make required disclosures
to the FHWA of design changes to the ET-Plus between 2002 and
2005.
Harman said the changes could cause the guardrail to pierce
crashing vehicles rather than absorb their impact, putting
occupants at risk of being seriously injured or killed.
The U.S. Treasury collects much of a False Claims Act award,
while a whistleblower gets a minority share.
Trinity on Monday said it believed the jury's decision
"cannot and will not withstand legal scrutiny."
Shares of Trinity on Tuesday closed up $2.66, or 8.4
percent, at $34.29, after falling 12.3 percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by G Crosse
and Leslie Adler)