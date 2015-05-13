U.S. experts may travel to Gulf to look at expediting arms sales

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 12 The United States and its
allies in the Gulf will discuss ways to expedite weapons sales
during high-level meetings in Washington this week, followed by
a likely trip to the region by a team of U.S. arms sales
experts, U.S. and Gulf officials said on Tuesday.
Streamlining and accelerating sales of critical weapons will
be a key topic during the summit, which is aimed at boosting
security cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council members.
President Barack Obama is expected to make a push to help
its Gulf allies create a regionwide defense system to guard
against Iranian missiles in hopes of allaying their anxieties
over any nuclear deal with Tehran. Obama will be hosting the
six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council at the White House and then
at Camp David.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters on
Monday that he expected deeper, formalized discussions on
speeding up work on an integrated missile defense system and
expediting transfers of weapons to GCC members.
Al-Jubeir said GCC countries had already received many
sophisticated U.S. weapons, but those transfers could be eased
by elevating the status of Gulf countries to that of "major
non-NATO allies" or other measures, including executive
agreements.
"When we have the policy in place, which I think we will ...
then we can look at the instruments .. to ensure the policy
objectives are going to be met," he said.
Ben Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser, on
Monday said officials would review which specific capabilities
were needed to beef up missile defense, cybersecurity,
counterterrorism, and other threats.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates are already
upgrading their existing Raytheon Co Patriot missile
defense systems to incorporate new PAC-3 missiles built by
Lockheed Martin Corp.
UAE is also buying Lockheed's longer-range Terminal High
Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.
Qatar could wrap up a similar deal worth up to $6.5 billion
by early next year, and Saudi Arabia may follow suit in coming
years, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Saudi Arabia is also considering a multibillion-dollar
project to modernize its eastern naval fleet, a project that
could include new MH-60R helicopters built by United
Technologies Corp and Lockheed, and smaller ships based
on the U.S. Navy's Littoral Combat Ship.
Initial announcements about the Saudi naval program could
come in late summer, although the exact timing of foreign arms
sales is often hard to predict, said one of the sources.
