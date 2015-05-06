RPT-Obama expected to push for Gulf missile defense at U.S. summit

(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Matt Spetalnick and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 6 President Barack Obama is
expected to make a renewed U.S. push next week to help Gulf
allies create a region-wide defense system to guard against
Iranian missiles as he seeks to allay their anxieties over any
nuclear deal with Tehran, according to U.S. sources.
The offer could be accompanied by enhanced security
commitments, new arms sales and more joint military exercises,
U.S. officials say, as Obama tries to reassure Gulf Arab
countries that Washington is not abandoning them.
With little more than a week to go before Obama hosts the
six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council at the White House and then
at Camp David, aides are discussing the options in pre-summit
meetings with Arab diplomats. Officials say no final decisions
on possible U.S. proposals have been made.
Obama faces a formidable challenge in deciding how far to go
to sell skeptical Sunni-led allies on his top foreign policy
priority, a final nuclear deal with Shi'ite Iran due by a June
30 deadline. Failure to placate them could further strain ties,
though additional defense obligations would carry the risk of
the United States being drawn into new Middle East conflicts.
Obama issued the invitation to the GCC after Iran and six
world powers reached a framework agreement last month that would
give Tehran sanctions relief for reining in its nuclear program.
Gulf Arab neighbors, including key U.S. ally Saudi Arabia,
worry that Iran will not be deterred from a nuclear bomb and
will be flush with cash from unfrozen assets to fund proxies and
expand its influence in countries such as Syria, Yemen and
Lebanon.
U.S. officials with knowledge of the internal discussions
concede that Obama is under pressure to calm Arab fears by
offering strengthened commitments.
"It's a time to see what things might be required to be
formalized," a senior U.S. official said.
Obama is all but certain to stop short of a full security
treaty with Saudi Arabia or other Gulf nations as that would
require approval by the Republican-controlled Senate and risk
stoking tensions with Washington's main Middle East ally Israel.
"TWO-WAY STREET"
A second U.S. official insisted the summit would be a
"two-way street," with Washington pushing Gulf leaders to
overcome internal rivalries and find ways to collaborate better
in their own defense.
Obama is likely to press Gulf allies to do more to integrate
their disparate militaries and work toward a long-delayed
anti-missile shield against an Iranian ballistic missile threat,
the sources familiar with the discussions said. This could take
the form of a new high-level joint working group led by the
Pentagon, one of the sources said.
Gulf countries have already bought U.S. missile defense
systems such as the Patriot system built by Raytheon Co
and the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system built
by Lockheed Martin Corp.
But the Obama administration is now expected to press them
to implement the initiative touted in late 2013 by
then-Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.
The program allows the GCC to purchase equipment as a bloc
and start knitting together radars, sensors and early warning
networks with U.S. assistance, but has been held up by distrust
among some of the Gulf monarchies.
The Obama administration is concerned about shortcomings in
the Gulf states' joint operational capacity exposed by a
Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen that has failed to push back
Iran-allied Houthi fighters.
It was unclear specifically what Washington would offer the
Gulf nations - which already operate some of the most advanced
U.S.-made weaponry - in order to advance the missile shield.
Lingering rifts between GCC members, especially Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates, would need to be put aside before a joint
missile system would be viable.
Experts now believe the time is ripe for greater cooperation
because of deteriorating security across the region.
"Missile defense is absolutely critical to the GCC right
now," said Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile
Defense Advocacy Alliance. "They're not as efficient playing
separately as they would be all playing as one team," he said.
Wary that Obama might keep any new security pledges vague,
Gulf states have also made clear they want this translated into
concrete steps.
"This summit can't just be a big photo-op to pretend
everybody's on the same page on Iran," one Arab diplomat said.
Several arms sales are likely, including resupplying bombs
and missiles depleted in the Saudi-led air assault in Yemen and
in strikes against Islamic State militants in the U.S.-led air
campaign in Syria, the sources close to the matter said.
But Washington is widely expected to stand firm on its
decision for now to withhold sales of Lockheed's new top-flight
F-35 fighter jet, which has been promised to Israel to help
maintain a long-standing U.S. commitment to its regional
military superiority.
