UPDATE 1-Statoil wins licences off UK, "resets" exploration off U.S.

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
* Bids $44.5 mln for 13 licences in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
* Says "resets" exploration campaign offshore U.S.
* Wins six licences, including five operated, in UK (Combines British, U.S. strands)
OSLO, March 23 Norway's Statoil was the second top bidder for 13 oil exploration leases in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and won six licences offshore Britain, it said on Thursday, in a sign it may be looking to boost reserves after slashing costs.
"The importance of oil companies' ability to replenish reserves after several years of spending cuts is increasing as oil prices stabilize, brokerage RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Thursday."
Statoil bid a total of $44.5 million for 13 licences in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, coming second only to Shell and ahead of Hess Corp, Chevron and Exxon, the latest auction results showed.
The company said in a separate statement it had won five new operated licences in the northern North Sea and one in the frontier area west of Scotland, committing to drill at least three wells.
Statoil said its bids for licences in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico meant that the company was "resetting" its exploration campaign there, two months after saying it was considering whether to end it due to poor results.
"We continue to believe in the potential of the Gulf of Mexico," Statoil's Tore Loeseth, head of exploration in the U.S. and Mexico, said in a statement.
Statoil's spokesman said the company believed it could be more successful based on the analysis of the seismic data and the lessons from the previous drilling.
The U.S. auctions results are subject to a 90-days formal review and final approval, with no commitment to drill.
Statoil, however, would have to hand back its licences if it fails to spud wells in 5-10 years, depending on water depths.
The company expected its offshore U.S. production to nearly double by 2020 from about 60,000 barrels per day in 2016.
The tender in Britain, which received bids last year, attracted the lowest interest in 14 years, reflecting the drop in appetite for finding new oil in the North Sea due to high costs and weak oil prices.
Brent crude price were trading at over $50 a barrel most of the time in 2017, up from over $40 a barrel in 2016. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing Terje Solsvik and David Evans)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.