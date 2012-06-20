Two natgas platforms shut in US Gulf of Mexico after leak

NEW YORK, June 20 Two natural gas platforms in the High Island area of the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a pipeline was seen leaking on Tuesday, an Enterprise Products Partners spokesman said Wednesday.

Enterprise does not operate either platform, the spokesman said, but the company was aware of the leak which occurred on a feed line in between the platforms and its major High Island Offshore System (HIOS), a 291-mile pipeline that transports production from fields in the western Gulf to numerous pipelines off the coast of Louisiana.

The spokesman said that the flows from the platforms were a "small fraction" of total HIOS flows, but he declined to give actual volumes.