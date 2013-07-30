Relief well planned to help plug ruptured gas well in U.S. Gulf

HOUSTON, July 30 Crews expect to start drilling
on Thursday a relief well to help permanently plug a ruptured
shallow-water natural gas well off the coast of Louisiana in the
Gulf of Mexico, a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,
which regulates oil and gas activity in the Gulf, said the
relief well would take about 35 days to drill.
Sediment that naturally bridged over the ruptured well
stopped the flow of natural gas last week. BSEE said the relief
well would intercept it underneath the seabed so crews could
pump in cement to permanently seal it.
BSEE also said a sheen that had been seen near the well was
gone.
The well, owned by privately held Walter Oil & Gas, ruptured
a week ago. Flowing natural gas caught fire on Hercules Offshore
Inc's jackup rig in 154 feet (47 m) of water about 55
miles (88.5 km) south of the Louisiana coastline.
Forty-four workers were evacuated after the rupture. No one
was hurt.
Walter hired a different driller, Rowan Companies Plc
, to drill the relief well, BSEE said. Hercules said last
week that the fire had caused "extensive damage" to its rig.