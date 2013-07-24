版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 23:59 BJT

Gulf rig on fire partially collapses-govt

HOUSTON, July 24 A shallow-water Gulf of Mexico drilling rig on fire because of a ruptured natural gas well has partially collapsed, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said beams supporting the derrick and rig floor on the Hercules Offshore rig collapsed over the structure.

BSEE also said a third firefighting vessel was enroute to the scene, though no sheen was seen on the water's surface during overflights conducted on Wednesday morning.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐