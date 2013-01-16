NRA gets personal with Obama in new anti-gun control ad

* Gun lobby ad refers to president's children
* Harsh attacks come hours ahead of Obama's proposals on
guns
* Obama ally Robert Gibbs calls spot "disgusting"
By Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 Hours before President Barack
Obama was due to unveil proposals on Wednesday to prevent mass
shootings like the one in Newtown, Connecticut, last month, the
National Rifle Association released an advertisement that
referred to his two school-aged daughters.
"Are the president's kids more important than yours?" a
narrator says in the 35-second television and Internet spot.
"Then why is he skeptical about putting armed security in our
schools when his kids are protected by armed guards at their
schools? Mr. Obama demands the wealthy pay their fair share of
taxes, but he's just another elitist hypocrite when it comes to
a fair share of security."
Obama's two children, who attend private school in
Washington, D.C., receive Secret Service protection.
"It is disgusting on so many levels," said former Obama
press secretary Robert Gibbs during an appearance on MSNBC's
"Morning Joe" on Wednesday.
"This reminds me of something ... an ad that somebody made
at two in the morning after one too many drinks, and no one
stopped it in the morning," Gibbs said.
Gun control activists and gun rights advocates have said in
recent days that they could find common ground, particularly
over the issue of expanding background checks for potential gun
owners.
The NRA ad's tone, however, and the personal nature of the
attacks speaks to the cultural gulf that divides both sides.
The clip, called "Stand and Fight," promotes the leading gun
lobby's proposal to put armed guards in schools. The idea has
been at the center of the NRA's response to the Dec. 14 shooting
at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, in which 20
children and 6 adults were killed.
The ad is airing on the Sportsman Channel, a cable network,
but will likely receive a much larger viewership on news
stations and through the Internet.
The NRA, which says it has about 4 million members, also
announced earlier this week that it would produce a nightly
one-hour cable talk show hosted by gun advocate Cam Edwards on
the Sportsman Channel.
"I am skeptical that the only answer is putting more guns in
schools," Obama said in a recent interview with NBC's "Meet the
Press. "And I think the vast majority of the American people are
skeptical that that somehow is going to solve our problem."
In a survey released on Monday, the Pew Research Center
found that people favor putting armed guards or police officers
in more schools by a two-to-one margin, 64 percent to 32
percent.