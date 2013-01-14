UPDATE 1-Gun groups predict assault weapons ban will fail in US Congress

* Biden poised to give gun-control recommendations to Obama
* Miss America opposes putting armed personnel in schools
* Even Democrats doubtful of chances of assault weapons ban
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 Gun rights groups on Sunday
forecast that bids to ban assault weapons and high-capacity
ammunition clips would fail in Congress, as Vice President Joe
Biden prepares this week to give President Barack Obama
proposals to curb gun violence.
Even some congressional Democrats indicated that a bill to
revive the U.S. assault weapons ban that expired in 2004 would
have a difficult time winning passage in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives and
Democratic-led Senate.
"An assault weapons stand-alone ban - on just guns alone ...
in the political reality that we have today, will not go
anywhere," Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia,
himself a gun owner, told the CNN program "State of the Union."
National Rifle Association President David Keene signaled
little appetite for compromise as the White House considers
action on gun violence after the Dec. 14 massacre of 20 children
and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school.
"What we put the brakes on is anything that simply takes
away a person's Second Amendment right for no good reason,"
Keene told the CNN show, referring to the U.S. Constitution's
guarantee of the right to bear arms.
"The likelihood is that they are not going to be able to get
an assault weapons ban through this Congress," Keene said. Asked
about new limits on high-capacity ammunition clips, he added: "I
don't think ultimately they are going to get that either."
Biden, who heads a task force on gun violence due to give
Obama recommendations as early as Tuesday, has said he will
recommend universal background checks for gun buyers and new
limits on the capacity of magazines like those used by the
Connecticut gunman.
Biden and three members of Obama's Cabinet are to meet with
members of the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives on Monday as he prepared recommendations on how
to curb gun violence in the United States.
The White House also has said it will try to revive the U.S.
ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004 after being in
effect for a decade. Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein of
California and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut are expected to
introduce legislation on reviving the assault-weapons ban.
MISS AMERICA
The gun control debate has been heating up since the
Connecticut massacre. The issue even came up during the Miss
America pageant on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Miss New York,
Mallory Hytes Hagan, the eventual winner, was asked during the
competition whether armed guards should be put in schools.
"I don't think the proper way to fight violence is with
violence," Hagan said, indicating that she opposes the idea
championed by the NRA after the Newtown massacre.
The NRA has a long history of influence in Washington. It
spends heavily on political races and says it has 4 million
members. The group criticized the White House effort after
meeting with Biden on Thursday.
Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Larry Pratt, executive
director of another gun rights group, Gun Owners of America,
said: "We don't think that there is much likelihood that the
Congress is going to move on making gun-control laws worse than
they are."
Pratt also touted a House Republican lawmaker's proposal to
get rid of "gun-free zones" around schools, and asked: "Are we
really better off when we say, 'No defense is a good defense?'"
Representative Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, was
cautious about the chances for a revival of the assault weapons
ban. He told CNN: "I think that we have a possibility. But I
think it's going to be very difficult. I think the things that
we do agree on, it seems, (are) the universal background checks
and the (limits on) high-capacity magazines."
Biden has been meeting with people on various sides of the
issue, including the NRA and gun owners' groups, representatives
of the movie and video-game industries and law enforcement.
The background check requirement would extend to all gun
purchasers. This would close the "gun-show loophole," in which
vendors at open-air gun sales events can sell without a
background check on the purchaser. It would also extend to
private sales such as those conducted over the Internet.