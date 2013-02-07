UPDATE 1-U.S. House Democrats unveil gun control package; mirrors Obama's

By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Feb 7 Top Democrats in the U.S.
House of Representatives unveiled a broad proposal on Thursday
to curb gun violence that mirrors the one offered last month by
President Barack Obama, including a ban on semi-automatic
assault weapons.
But it remained unclear if the proposals will be put to a
vote. The House Republican leadership has said it doesn't intend
to bring legislation to the floor until the Senate has acted,
and there are doubts the Senate will pass gun control
legislation.
"We know it's going to be tough, but we also know this is
important," said Mike Thompson, chairman of the 12-member House
Democratic Gun Violence Prevention Task that drafted the
proposals.
Opponents led by influential and well-financed pro-gun
groups charge that new restrictions on firearms would violate
the right to bear arms.
Backers disagree. They argue that while Americans have the
right to own guns, the government has the responsibility to
impose restrictions for the public good.
There has been unprecedented public support for tougher gun
laws in wake of the Connecticut school massacre in December that
killed 20 children and six adults.
In addition to outlawing semi-automatic assault weapons and
imposing limits on high-capacity ammunition clips, the House
Democrat package, like one advanced by the White House, would
require that all gun buyers be subject to background checks and
provide for improvements in mental health services.
At this point the only gun-related proposal with much
bipartisan support is the one requiring universal background
checks.
The new package was announced on the second day of a
three-day retreat by House Democrats that featured a visit by
the president. He suggested that despite opposition by gun
groups, many individual gun owners favor new restrictions.
"A majority of responsible gun owners recognize that we
can't have a situation in which 20 more of our children or 100
more of our children or 1,000 more of our children are shot and
killed," Obama told the meeting.
"There are common sense steps we can take," Obama said, "and
we should not shy away from taking those steps."
Vice President Joe Biden, who led the effort to craft the
White House proposals, told House Democrats on Wednesday that
they have an obligation to step up and take action.
"I don't want to hear about 'Well, we can't take it on
because it's too politically dangerous,'" Biden said. "There's
an overwhelming consensus about the need to act."
Biden acknowledged that members of Congress who backed a
1994 ban on assault weapons - which expired in 2004 - faced a
voter backlash that may have cost many of them their jobs.
"I'm here to tell you the world has changed since 1994,"
Biden said.
A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday offered
legislation expanding access to mental health professionals and
improving the quality of mental health care in the United
States.
The group, led by Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow of
Michigan and Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, noted
that people experiencing severe but undiagnosed psychological
disorders are at risk of committing violent acts at a rate 15
times higher than those receiving treatment.
The powerful National Rifle Association has led the charge
against stricter gun laws but has agreed with those who have
called for improvements in mental health treatment.
It strongly condemned the Democratic proposals on Thursday.
"Congress should instead focus its energies on the things that
will actually keep our families and communities safer -
prosecuting criminals who misuse firearms; securing our schools;
and fixing the broken mental health system that keeps
dangerously ill people on the street," the group said.