U.S. gun lobby defends call for armed guards at schools

* Proposal on guards in school criticized
* NRA dismisses calls for assault weapons ban
By Xavier Briand
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 The leader of the U.S. gun
lobby on Sunday defended his call for placing armed guards in
all American schools despite withering criticism of the group's
response to the massacre of 20 first-graders in Newtown,
Connecticut.
"If it's crazy to call for putting police and armed security
in our schools to protect our children, then call me crazy,"
National Rifle Association Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre told
NBC's "Meet the Press."
The NRA waited a week before issuing a statement on the Dec.
14 killings of the children and six adults at Sandy Hook
Elementary School by a gunman who opened fire with a
semi-automatic assault rifle.
LaPierre's speech on Friday in Washington drew protesters
and stoked the fierce debate over U.S. gun laws in a nation with
a culture of gun ownership and a history of school shootings and
other gun violence.
The proposal to place armed guards in every school, an idea
the NRA has long supported, drew the most criticism.
The congressman from the district of Newtown, Chris Murphy,
tweeted: "Walking out of another funeral and was handed the NRA
transcript, the most revolting, tone deaf statement I've ever
seen."
The New York tabloids skewered LaPierre's speech. The Daily
News labeled him "Craziest Man on Earth" in a front-page
headline on Saturday. The New York Post piled on with "Gun Nut!
NRA loon in bizarre rant over Newtown."
The NRA's proposal was also attacked by politicians
including New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the nation's largest
teachers union and Mark Kelly, the husband of former U.S.
Representative Ga b rielle Giffords, who was hurt last year in a
mall shooting by a gunman in Tucson, Arizona.
But LaPierre was undaunted.
"I think that is the one thing that we can do immediately
that will immediately make our children safe," he said.
He scoffed at the idea that reinstating the federal assault
weapons ban that lapsed in 2004 would prevent more massacres,
citing shootings that took place when the ban was in effect,
including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.
Some gun rights advocates in Congress showed a willingness
to consider new gun restrictions immediately after the Newtown
shooting. U.S. lawmakers have not approved a major new federal
gun law since 1994.
"It's gonna be a battle," Senator Joe Lieberman of
Connecticut told CNN's "State of the Union."
He and Senator Charles Schumer of New York criticized the
NRA for blaming gun violence on everything but guns.
An attempt to prevent shootings in schools without talking
about guns "is like trying to prevent lung cancer without
talking about cigarettes," Democrat Schumer said on NBC.
Also receiving scrutiny is a ban high-capacity magazines
that allow shooters to fire multiple rounds in a short amount of
time. They have been used in several mass slayings.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he
opposes such a move.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, said on ABC's
"This week" that "putting some limits" on high-capacity
magazines "could be part of the solution, but not the only
solution." A former prosecutor, she also called for more
stringent background checks of gun buyers.
The Obama administration was expected to propose steps next
month to tighten gun laws.