WRAPUP 2-Biden says Obama could use executive orders to restrict guns

* Biden says 'critically important' to act on guns
* Gun control lobby NRA headed to White House on Thursday
* Wal-Mart, the top U.S. gun seller, will attend meeting
By John Whitesides and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 Vice President Joe Biden said
on Wednesday the White House is determined to act quickly to
curb gun violence and will explore all avenues - including
executive orders that would not require approval by Congress -
to try to prevent incidents like last month's massacre at a
Connecticut school.
Kicking off a series of meetings on gun violence, Biden said
the administration would work with gun-control advocates and
gun-rights supporters to build a consensus on restrictions. But
he made clear that President Barack Obama is prepared to act on
his own if necessary.
"We are not going to get caught up in the notion that unless
we can do everything, we're going to do nothing. It's critically
important that we act," said Biden, who will meet on Thursday
with pro-gun groups including the National Rifle Association,
which claims 4 million members and is the gun lobby's most
powerful organization.
Biden, whose panel was formed after 20 schoolchildren and
six adults were killed on Dec. 14 by a gunman at an elementary
school in Newtown, Connecticut, has been ordered by Obama to
come up with policy proposals on guns by the end of January.
The vice president said there was a consensus on "three or
four or five" steps regarding gun safety, but did not specify
what they were.
"There are executive orders, executive action that can be
taken. We haven't decided what that is yet," Biden said, adding
that Obama is conferring with Attorney General Eric Holder on
potential action.
Biden's group is expected to recommend to Congress the
reinstatement of an assault weapons ban that expired in 2004.
The Washington Post has reported the group also will ask
Congress for broad restrictions that include tracking the sale
and movement of weapons via a national database, and stiffer
checks on the mental health of prospective gun buyers.
During his daily briefing, White House spokesman Jay Carney
declined to discuss any action Obama might take on his own on
guns. "Those decisions haven't been made," Carney said.
The Connecticut school shootings galvanized activists on
both sides of the gun-control issue. In Washington and across
the nation, the slayings inspired new calls for more restrictive
gun laws and led gun-rights advocates to mobilize in opposition.
Obama promised to put gun control at the top of his agenda
after he begins his second term on Jan. 20, but the issue will
have to compete with a crush of other priorities including a
looming budget confrontation with congressional Republicans.
'DETERMINED TO TAKE ACTION'
There have been other pushes for gun control in recent
years, but such efforts were typically blocked by the
influential gun lobby, which enjoys widespread support among
Republicans and significant backing among Democrats as well.
But now, "the president and I are determined to take
action," Biden said at Wednesday's meeting with gun violence
victims and gun-control advocates.
"This is not an exercise in photo opportunities or just
getting to ask you all what your opinions are. We're reaching
out to all parties on whatever side of the debate you fall," he
said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest U.S. gun seller,
also will participate in Thursday's White House meetings.
Wal-Mart reversed its initial decision not to send anyone to the
Biden gathering to share the company's position.
"We underestimated the expectation to attend the meeting on
Thursday in person, so we are sending an appropriate
representative to participate," spokesman David Tovar said.
Dan Gross, president of the Brady Campaign to End Gun
Violence, attended Wednesday's meeting and told reporters there
was broad consensus on strengthening background checks and a
general convergence of ideas on many other restrictions.
"What the gun lobby is trying to do is drag ... the American
public down into the same old political debate," Gross said.
Even without action by Congress, Obama could issue orders to
improve background checks on gun buyers, ban certain gun imports
and bolster oversight of dealers. Other executive orders could
improve information sharing among law enforcement authorities
about illegal gun purchases, and maintain data on gun sales for
longer periods.
Obama has said he believes most Americans support the
reinstatement of a ban on the sale of military-style assault
weapons, barring the sale of high-capacity ammunition clips, and
a law requiring background checks on buyers before all gun
purchases.
It is unclear whether any of those measures will have more
support in Congress after the Connecticut massacre than they did
after previous mass shootings.
With the federal outcome uncertain, some states are taking
action on their own. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pledged to
enact the country's strictest assault weapons ban and outlaw all
high-capacity magazines.
"Gun violence has been on a rampage as we know firsthand and
we know painfully," Cuomo said on Wednesday in his annual State
of the State address, committing New York to leading the country
in enacting new gun control laws. "We must stop the madness, my
friends."
In neighboring Connecticut, Governor Dannel Malloy urged
U.S. lawmakers to tighten federal gun control measures in
response to the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
"As long as weapons continue to travel up and down
(interstate highway) I-95, what is available for sale in Florida
or Virginia can have devastating consequences here in
Connecticut," said Malloy, who paused and fought back tears, his
voice cracking, when discussing the tragedy at Sandy Hook.
A federal appeals court signaled on Wednesday it is prepared
to uphold one of the few gun control measures put forward so far
by the Obama administration - a regulation designed to detect
the sale of semi-automatic rifles to Mexican drug cartels.
Gun retailers and manufacturers, including a trade group
based in Newtown, said the rule is burdensome and violates
federal law.
The measure requires stores in the four U.S. states
bordering Mexico to send a notice to federal law enforcement
whenever someone buys two or more of a certain kind of
high-caliber, semi-automatic rifle with a detachable magazine.
The court is expected to rule on the case within the next
few months. During a hearing on Wednesday, the court's three
judges repeatedly questioned whether the rule created too much
extra work for gun sellers and manufacturers.
In Colorado, prosecutors ended their pre-trial case against
accused movie house gunman James Holmes by showing photos he
took of himself by cellphone, posing with firearms and body
armor.
The photos capped three days of hearings in which
prosecutors laid out their case for putting him on trial.
Defense lawyers declined to present evidence or witnesses of
their own.
The onetime neuroscience doctoral student is charged with
multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder for
the 12 people slain and dozens of others wounded in the Denver
suburb of Aurora in a July shooting attack.