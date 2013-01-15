版本:
White House to unveil gun violence measures Wednesday-source

WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. President Barack Obama will unveil a series of measures to counter gun violence during a White House event on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Obama said on Monday that he had received recommendations about the issue from Vice President Joe Biden and would be presenting his plan formally later in the week.

