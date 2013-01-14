Biden to meet House members on U.S. gun proposals on Monday

WASHINGTON Jan 13 Vice President Joe Biden and
members of President Barack Obama's Cabinet will meet on Monday
with members of the U.S. House of Representatives as he prepares
recommendations on how to curb a rash of gun violence in the
United States.
Biden is heading a task force due to provide Obama this week
with recommendations on how to curb the gun violence. Obama
formed the task force after the massacre - one month ago as of
Monday - in Newtown, Connecticut, in which a gunman shot dead 20
children and six adults at a primary school.
The White House said the late-morning meeting would include
Attorney General Eric Holder, Secretary of Homeland Security
Janet Napolitano and Secretary of Health and Human Services
Kathleen Sebelius.
There was no immediate word on which members of the
Republican-controlled House would attend the meeting at the
Eisenhower Executive Office Building beside the White House.
Any gun control proposals face a difficult fight in
Congress, in the House, where Republicans hold a majority of
seats, but also in the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats.
Many Democrats represent states where there is strong
opposition to tightening laws on the sale and ownership of
weapons.