Gun groups seek boycott of newspaper that named permit-holders

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 31 Gun-owner groups called on
Monday for an advertising boycott of a suburban New York
newspaper that is under fire for publishing the names and
addresses of pistol permit-holders in New York City suburbs.
A map published in the White Plains, New York-based Journal
News last week listed thousands of permit-holders in Westchester
and Rockland counties, just north of New York City.
The newspaper has said it is compiling yet more names of
pistol permit-holders in suburban Putnam County that it intends
to publish as well.
"This wanton act by the Journal News has put in harm's way
tens of thousands of lawful license-holders," the New York State
Rifle & Pistol Association said in a statement on Monday.
"This action can only be viewed as an attempt to intimidate
and bully lawful, gun-owning citizens," it said.
The Rifle & Pistol Association, joined by the Westchester
County Firearm Owners Association, said it was urging its
members to ask companies to stop advertising in The Journal News
and its parent company, Gannett Co. Inc, until the map is
removed from the newspaper's website.
The gun owners say they will boycott companies that continue
to advertise in the suburban newspaper.
"The Journal News has decided to blame the pistol
license-holders in the counties that it serves for violent crime
in the area and they refuse to take down the list with the
searchable map," said Jacob Rieper, vice president of
legislative and political affairs for the Rifle & Pistol
Association. "We have had people complaining about it almost
non-stop."
The Rifle & Pistol Association said it represents about
40,000 members statewide, including the Westchester group, and
it listed 52 local and national companies that advertise with
the newspaper.
"I don't think I'm doing anything wrong by simply
advertising in a local newspaper," said Eros Corpus, owner of
Batteries Plus in Greenburgh, New York, a business on the
boycott list.
"I'm definitely caught in the middle. I don't want to be
caught in politics," Corpus said.
The call for a boycott follows a week of complaints from
outraged gun owners who besieged the newspaper's website and
social media sites with critical responses to the map, first
published on Dec. 24.
The map was published in response to the Dec. 14 shooting
deaths of 26 children and adults at an elementary school in
Newtown, Connecticut, the newspaper's editors said.
Critics said it endangered law-abiding gun enthusiasts, law
enforcement officials, battered women and others. Some have
retaliated by posting reporters' and editors' addresses and
other personal information online.
The Journal News "exposed us and our families to possible
harm," said Scott Sommavilla, president of the Firearm Owners
Association. "Some gun owners are showing them how the shoe fits
on the other foot and how it feels."
Some business owners on a list circulated by the gun
enthusiast groups said they were upset.
At Croton Auto Park, in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, owner
Louis Giordano said he already got an email from a longtime
customer threatening to stop buying cars from him.
Giordano said he has advertised in the newspaper for 20
years and disagreed strongly with publication of the map.
"I'm conflicted with that," he said. "This is going on in my
mind today as we speak."
Janet Hasson, president and publisher of The Journal News
Media Group, said in a statement last week the newspaper had
expected publication of the permit-holders' identities would be
controversial.
"But we felt sharing information about gun permits in our
area was important in the aftermath of the Newtown shootings,"
she said.
No editors at the newspaper could be reached for comment on
Monday.
Some 44,000 people were licensed to own pistols in the three
counties, the newspaper said. Owners of rifles and shotguns do
not need permits, the newspaper said.