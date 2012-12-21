版本:
中国
2012年 12月 22日

US Gun lobby CEO calls for guns to protect schools

WASHINGTON Dec 21 National Rifle Association Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre said on Friday that what is needed to protect U.S. school children is "a plan of absolute protection," including guns in schools.

"The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," the head of the lobby group, which opposes tighter controls on weapons, told a news conference.

LaPierre was speaking at the organization's first news conference since a shooting one week ago at a Connecticut primary school that killed 20 young children and six adults.

