US Gun lobby CEO calls for guns to protect schools

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 21 National Rifle Association Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre said on Friday that what is needed to protect U.S. school children is "a plan of absolute protection," including guns in schools.
"The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," the head of the lobby group, which opposes tighter controls on weapons, told a news conference.
LaPierre was speaking at the organization's first news conference since a shooting one week ago at a Connecticut primary school that killed 20 young children and six adults.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.