NRA dismisses Obama gun proposals as 'attacking firearms'

WASHINGTON Jan 16 The National Rifle Association, a powerful U.S. gun lobby group, largely dismissed President Barack Obama's proposals to reduce gun violence on Wednesday, saying they amounted to an attack on firearms and would affect only law-abiding gun owners.

"We look forward to working with Congress on a bi-partisan basis to find real solutions to protecting America's most valuable asset - our children," the NRA said in a statement after Obama presented his plan to tighten background checks for all gun purchases and reinstate an assault weapons ban.

"Attacking firearms and ignoring children is not a solution to the crisis we face as a nation. Only honest, law-abiding gun owners will be affected and our children will remain vulnerable to the inevitability of more tragedy," the NRA said.
