NRA dismisses Obama gun proposals as 'attacking firearms'

WASHINGTON Jan 16 The National Rifle
Association, a powerful U.S. gun lobby group, largely dismissed
President Barack Obama's proposals to reduce gun violence on
Wednesday, saying they amounted to an attack on firearms and
would affect only law-abiding gun owners.
"We look forward to working with Congress on a bi-partisan
basis to find real solutions to protecting America's most
valuable asset - our children," the NRA said in a statement
after Obama presented his plan to tighten background checks for
all gun purchases and reinstate an assault weapons ban.
"Attacking firearms and ignoring children is not a solution
to the crisis we face as a nation. Only honest, law-abiding gun
owners will be affected and our children will remain vulnerable
to the inevitability of more tragedy," the NRA said.