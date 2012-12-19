版本:
VP Biden to head U.S. gun policy push after Newtown shootings

WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama will announce on Wednesday that Vice President Joe Biden will lead an effort to come up with policies to address gun violence amid calls for action following the massacre of 26 people including 20 children in a Connecticut grade school last week.

The president is not expected to announce major policy decisions, but rather lay out the process by which his administration will move forward, White House aides said.

