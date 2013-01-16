White House calls NRA ad 'repugnant and cowardly'

WASHINGTON Jan 16 The White House condemned as
"repugnant and cowardly" an ad by the National Rifle Association
that mentions President Barack Obama's children as receiving
armed Secret Service protection.
The ad comes as Obama unveils sweeping efforts to reduce gun
violence that are for the most part opposed by the NRA, the
nation's leading gun rights group. The ad accused Obama of
hypocrisy for having the Secret Service protect his children
while opposing the NRA's call for more armed guards in schools.
"Most Americans agree that a president's children should not
be used as pawns in a political fight. But to go so far as to
make the safety of the president's children the subject of an
attack ad is repugnant and cowardly," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said.