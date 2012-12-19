Obama: will discuss gun proposals in State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. President Barack Obama said he wants the new White House-led effort on gun policies to come up with proposals in a month so he can discuss them in his annual State of the Union address in January.

Speaking to reporters, Obama said that while he supports Americans' right to own guns, there needs to be a serious effort to prevent further violence and that Friday's massacre at a Connecticut school should serve as a wake up call for change.

Obama added that the effort led by Vice President Joe Biden will not be a typical Washington commission that takes months and can often lead to inaction. He added that it will include members of his cabinet, lawmakers and others.