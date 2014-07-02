UPDATE 1-Target 'respectfully' asks customers to keep their guns out of stores

(Adds details, NRA controversy)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, July 2 U.S. retailer Target on Wednesday
asked shoppers not to bring guns to its stores after protests
against a gun-rights campaign in Texas where customers
brandished firearms in store aisles.
"Starting today we will ... respectfully request that guests
not bring firearms to Target - even in communities where it is
permitted by law," Target chief executive John Mulligan
said in a posting on its website.
"This is a complicated issue, but it boils down to a simple
belief: Bringing firearms to Target creates an environment that
is at odds with the family-friendly shopping and work experience
we strive to create," said Mulligan.
Groups advocating the unlicensed, open carrying of handguns
have taken rifles and shotguns to restaurants and retailers
mostly in Texas to draw attention to their cause, pointing to
Texas laws that permit their actions.
An advocacy group called Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in
America waged a social media campaign to boycott Target after
photos circulated of open carry group members in Texas walking
through stores with rifles and shotguns over their shoulders.
"Moms everywhere were horrified to see images of people
carrying loaded assault rifles down the same aisles where we
shop for diapers and toys," founder Shannon Watts said in a
statement.
Open Carry Tarrant County, a gun rights group in the Fort
Worth area behind campaigns that have drawn some of the most
attention, said on Wednesday members will continue to exercise
their right to carry weapons in public.
The group has parted ways with Open Carry Texas after
disagreeing with the statewide group's call to members to stop
carrying long guns in restaurants.
"They just want to shut up the cry babies who support more
victims for criminals. The Unarmed!," Open Carry Tarrant County
group said on a Facebook posting.
The National Rifle Association has weighed in on the debate,
saying in a statement about a month ago that these sorts of
open-carry tactics were "foolish," "counterproductive" and
"downright scary".
The powerful gun lobby group was severely criticized by open
carry activists for its position and a few days later, it backed
away, saying the statement was a mistake made by a staff member
who had a poor choice of words, adding it supported open carry.
A number of national eateries, including Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc, Sonic Drive-In, Chili's Grill & Bar and Jack in the
Box Inc have also asked patrons to keep their firearms at home.
Top retailer Wal-Mart said it abides by the laws regarding
open carry based on where its outlets are located.
