UPDATE 1-Hundreds of Texas, Ohio teachers flock to gun training

* Advocates: Armed teachers could have stopped Conn. tragedy
* Texas legislator: should be easier for teachers to carry
* Some educators protest; teachers still seek training
By Kim Palmer and Jim Forsyth
CLEVELAND/SAN ANTONIO, Jan 8 School teachers in
Texas are flocking to free firearms classes and hundreds more in
Ohio have signed up for training in the wake of the Connecticut
elementary school massacre, some vowing to protect their
students with guns even at the risk of losing their jobs.
In Ohio, more than 900 teachers, administrators and school
employees signed up for the Buckeye Firearms Association's newly
created, three-day gun training program, the association said.
In Texas, an $85 Concealed Handgun License course offered at
no cost to teachers filled 400 spots immediately, forcing the
school to offer another class, one instructor said. The two
Texas classes graduated about 460 educators.
"Any teacher who is licensed and chooses to be armed should
be able to be armed," said Gerald Valentino, co-founder of the
Buckeye Firearms Association. "It should be every teacher's
choice."
The Dec. 14 tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20
first-graders and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook
Elementary School, sparked a national debate about whether to
arm teachers, prompting passionate arguments on both sides.
The deaths of 6- and 7-year-old school children led
President Barack Obama to promise "meaningful action" to curtail
gun violence, while the National Rifle Association has advocated
arming teachers and placing trained guards in each of the
country's 100,000 schools.
Ohio and Texas are not the first to offer no-cost arms
training to teachers. Just days after the Connecticut mass
murder, some 200 teachers in Utah underwent free instruction
from gun activists.
Critics ridicule arming teachers as a foolhardy idea
promoted by overzealous gun enthusiasts, saying it would only
add danger to the classroom while distracting teachers from
their job of educating children.
Some educators are resisting, saying their role is to teach,
not act like police.
The Ohio Parent Teacher Association believes "schools must
be completely gun free," Executive Director Sue Owen said.
"People who have the ability and a willingness to do that
should carry guns, but that is not what we chose to do," said
Rita Haecker, president of the Texas State Teachers Association,
a union with 68,000 members.
Supporters say an armed teacher could have stopped the
massacre at Sandy Hook carried out by a 20-year-old man armed
with a military-style assault rifle who killed himself after
gunning down the children and adults.
"What we know is that these spree killers are looking for
the highest death toll possible. They look for no-gun zones like
schools," Valentino said. "It doesn't make sense that we guard
our gold with guns and we guard our kids with hope."
The Buckeye Firearms Association, which successfully lobbied
for 2004 legislation allowing people to carry concealed
handguns, is offering all eligible state educators free
admission to what it calls "an intensive three-day class where
you will learn many of the same skills and tactics used by first
responders."
Of the more than 900 applicants so far, 73 percent were
teachers and 10 percent were kindergarten teachers, Valentino
said. Sixty percent were male and 51 percent worked in high
schools, he said.
GUNS AND THE LAW
Ohio law does not expressly prohibit guns in schools and
leaves it to each individual school board to set policy. Ohio
Attorney General Mike DeWine referred to teachers as "first
responders" after the Connecticut shootings and announced his
office would expand safety training for Ohio school employees.
Texas state law allows teachers who have concealed handgun
permits to carry weapons into public school classrooms as long
as they have permission from the district superintendent.
Measures introduced in the Texas legislature since the Sandy
Hook shooting would make it easier to carry firearms onto
college campuses and into schools and other public places where
weapons are now banned.
Josh Felker, who teaches the firearms classes in suburban
San Antonio, said many of the teachers have told him they plan
to carry weapons into their classrooms, even at risk of losing
their jobs.
"They are upset at what happened, and no one is going to
hurt their kids," said Felker, who offered the class to teachers
for free over the holiday break. "One teacher said flat out, 'I
don't care if the law changes or not, I'm going to take it to
school.' Most of them just want to protect their kids."
On Thursday, the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy will
offer its first "Active Shooter Training Response for Educators
Course," which up to now has been reserved for police officers.
One Texas superintendent who since 2008 has given permission
to teachers with handgun licenses to carry a gun in school is
David Thweatt, who heads the rural Harrold Independent School
District, about 175 miles (280 km) northwest of Dallas.
"First they have to have a concealed handgun license, they
have to be approved to carry on our campus, they have to undergo
additional training, and they are limited to ammunition which
breaks apart when it hits a hard object," Thweatt said.
He said he decided to allow teachers to carry weapons in
class because in his rural district "law enforcement would never
make it here on time" in case of an emergency.
Although the names of teachers who carry weapons were meant
to remain confidential, their identities were widely known in
town, Thweatt said. Three Texas teachers told Reuters of their
intent to bear arms in school regardless of the rules but asked
not to be identified.
Valentino was adamant that Ohio's armed teachers remain
anonymous, citing concerns that local media might reveal who was
taking the course. He has actively shielded the interested
gun-training students from reporters.
"The idea is for no one to know what teachers might be
carrying. It would be very dangerous to identify these teachers.
We don't want to put a target on them," Valentino said.
Texas Republican State Representative Debbie Riddle has
introduced a measure to require school boards and
superintendents to give permission to teachers who have
completed the concealed handgun licensing course to carry
weapons into the classroom.
"It would have a chilling effect on any copycats who wanted
to replicate what was done at Sandy Hook," Riddle said.