Biden eyeing technology in gun violence fight

WASHINGTON Jan 11 As Vice President Joe Biden
prepares a set of proposals to curb U.S. gun violence for
delivery next week, he is taking a look at technology that would
make it impossible for people to fire guns that they did not buy
themselves.
At a meeting with video game industry executives on Friday,
Biden said he and other officials would meet with experts to
explore ways to limit how and by whom guns are fired.
"We will be meeting with technology experts because, to
overstate the case ... a lot could change if, for example, every
gun purchased could only be fired by the person who purchased
it," Biden said during the meeting while reporters were in the
room.
"That technology exists, but it's extremely expensive. But
if that were available with every weapon sold, there's
significant evidence that ... may very well curtail what
happened up in Connecticut. Because had the young man not had
access to his mother's arsenal, he may or may not have did what
he did," Biden said.
Biden is leading a task force drawing up recommendations on
guns to give to President Barack Obama by next Tuesday following
the massacre of 20 children and six adults at a Newtown,
Connecticut elementary school by a gunman last month.
The gunman, Adam Lanza, 20, killed his mother before
carrying out the shootings at the school.
So-called smart gun technology would allow weapons to
recognize the fingerprints of a gun owner. According to the
Violence Policy Center, an organization that works to stop
gun-related deaths and injuries, the feasibility of such weapons
is speculative.
Biden's Friday meeting included representatives from
companies that make "first-person shooter" video games such as
"Call of Duty," "Medal of Honor" and "Grand Theft Auto."
Biden has met with several groups associated with the gun
violence debate this week, including the influential National
Rifle Association lobbying organization, which complained after
a meeting with Biden on Thursday that the White House was trying
to limit constitutionally protected gun rights.
Biden declined to comment specifically on the NRA's
criticism of their meeting.
"I thought we had a very straightforward, productive
meeting," he said. "I don't have any comment about what anybody
said about the meeting."
Biden noted that the issue of gun violence extended well
beyond the high-profile massacres that have dominated public
attention.
"There are 10,000 people a year gunned down in our cities -
different motives, different reasons, different explanations.
But it's a real problem, it's serious," he said.