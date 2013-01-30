Walmart sets limits on US ammunition sales after demand surges

Jan 30 Walmart has started to limit sales of
ammunition to three boxes per customer per day due to limited
supplies, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Sales of guns and ammunition have risen across the United
States since the Dec. 14 shooting at a Newtown, Connecticut
elementary school.
Walmart U.S., is the largest unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc
the world's largest retailer and the largest U.S. gun
seller. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer had said that
it works to strike the right balance between serving hunters and
sportsmen and ensuring that it sells firearms responsibly.
"In order to take care of as many customers as possible,
starting Thursday, Jan. 24, all ammunition sales were limited to
three boxes per customer, per day as supply is limited at this
time," spokeswoman Ashley Hardie told Reuters on Wednesday.
Walmart was a charter member of New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg's coalition against illegal guns and adopted a
10-point code established by the Responsible Firearms Retailer
Partnership that goes beyond what the law requires.
Data released on Monday by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation's National Instant Criminal Background Check
System showed that nine of the top 10 days for firearms checks
from Nov. 30, 1998, to Jan. 27, 2013, including Dec. 14, 2012,
occurred since Adam Lanza killed 20 children and six adults at
Sandy Hook Elementary School and then shot and killed himself.
Lanza also killed his mother before the school massacre.
Walmart's policy change was reported earlier by The City
Wire, an Arkansas news outlet. ()