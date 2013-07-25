版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 21:42 BJT

U.S. charges five men in major credit card hacking fraud case

NEWARK, July 25 U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday that they have charged five men with the theft of 160 million credit card numbers, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses in what they said will be the largest hacking and data breach scheme ever prosecuted in the United States.

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Paul Fishman plans an 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) briefing on the charges, a spokesman said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐