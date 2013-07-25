CORRECTED-Nasdaq, Visa, JCPenney among hacking victims -prosecutors

(Correcting to remove reference to Mastercard, which was not cited in indictment)

NEWARK, New Jersey, July 25 The United States on Thursday named major corporations including Nasdaq OMX Group Inc , Carrefour SA, J.C. Penney Co Inc and Visa Inc as among the victims of what federal prosecutors said is the largest hacking and data breach case prosecuted in the nation. (Reporting by David Jones, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)