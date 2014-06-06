After 'Godzilla Attack!' U.S. warns about traffic-sign hackers

| BOSTON, June 6
high-profile pranks with traffic signs, including warning San
Francisco drivers of a Godzilla attack, the U.S. government
advised operators of electronic highway signs to take "defensive
measures" to tighten security.
Last month, signs on San Francisco's Van Ness Ave were
photographed flashing "Godzilla Attack! Turn Back" and highway
signs across North Carolina were tampered with last week to read
"Hack by Sun Hacker."
The Department of Homeland Security's Industrial Control
Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team, or ICS-CERT, this week
advised cities, highway operators and other customers of
digital-sign maker Daktronics Inc to take "defensive
measures" to minimize the possibility of similar attacks.
It said that information had been posted on the Internet
advising hackers how to access those systems using default
passwords coded into the company's software.
"ICS-CERT recommends entities review sign messaging, update
access credentials and harden communication paths to the signs,"
the agency said in an alert posted on Thursday.
Jody Huntimer, a representative for Daktronics, declined to
say if the recent attacks involved the bug reported by ICS-CERT.
"We are working with the ICS-CERT team to clarify the
current alert and will release a statement once we have assessed
the situation and developed customer recommendations," Huntimer
said via email.
Krebs on Security, a widely read security blog, posted a
confidential report from the Center for Internet Strategy, or
CIS, which was sent to state security officials. It warned that
the pranks created a public safety risk because drivers often
slow or stop to view the signs and take pictures.
CIS also predicated that amateur hackers might attempt to
hack into other systems in the coming weeks following the May 27
release of "Watch Dogs," a video game from Ubisoft
focused on hacking critical infrastructure.
"CIS believes it is likely that a small percent of Watch Dog
players will experiment with compromising computers and
electronic systems outside of game play," the report said.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)