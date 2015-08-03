European regulators ask Halliburton for more merger information-company

NEW YORK Aug 2 Oilfield services provider
Halliburton Co announced in a statement on Sunday it had
received a request from the European Commission for additional
information about its proposed $35 billion merger with rival
Baker Hughes Inc.
The company also said it had responded to a second request
made by U.S. antitrust officials considering whether to approve
the merger.
According to the statement, the European Commission on
Friday asked for more information about the merger "in a few
discrete areas." The statement did not offer specifics about the
European regulators' request.
Sources told Reuters on July 22 U.S. Justice Department
officials were concerned the merger could stifle innovation and
drive up prices in the industry.
Halliburton's statement said the European regulators'
request came as a response to a standard notification form it
filed with the commission on July 23.
"Both Halliburton and Baker Hughes continue to work
constructively with the DOJ on the investigation," the statement
said.
"Halliburton is fully committed to a target of closing the
acquisition in late 2015, though the acquisition agreement
provides that the closing can be extended into 2016, if
necessary."
The combined company would overtake Schlumberger NV
as the No. 1 oilfield services provider.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Sandra Maler)