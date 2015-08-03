European regulators ask Halliburton for more merger information-company

NEW YORK Aug 2 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co announced in a statement on Sunday it had received a request from the European Commission for additional information about its proposed $35 billion merger with rival Baker Hughes Inc.

The company also said it had responded to a second request made by U.S. antitrust officials considering whether to approve the merger.

According to the statement, the European Commission on Friday asked for more information about the merger "in a few discrete areas." The statement did not offer specifics about the European regulators' request.

Sources told Reuters on July 22 U.S. Justice Department officials were concerned the merger could stifle innovation and drive up prices in the industry.

Halliburton's statement said the European regulators' request came as a response to a standard notification form it filed with the commission on July 23.

"Both Halliburton and Baker Hughes continue to work constructively with the DOJ on the investigation," the statement said.

"Halliburton is fully committed to a target of closing the acquisition in late 2015, though the acquisition agreement provides that the closing can be extended into 2016, if necessary."

The combined company would overtake Schlumberger NV as the No. 1 oilfield services provider. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Sandra Maler)