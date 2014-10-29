Halloween season rides a shriek-filled draw for theme parks

| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Oct 29 Chainsaw-wielding ghouls
draw screaming crowds so large to Universal Orlando's "Halloween
Horror Nights" that traffic snarls around the Florida theme park
on fall evenings, just another nightmare in the industry's
soaring thrill season.
U.S. theme parks have turned Halloween's shriek-filled
haunted houses and bloodied zombies into one of their largest
promotional events of the year. Universal warns ticket-buyers
that it sells out some nights of what it stretched this year
into a month-and-a-half-long season.
"It is just like everybody goes," said Steffanie Weisman, a
horror buff who celebrated her 37th birthday this month at
Universal's Halloween, the only time she and her husband visit
the Orlando park, less than an hour from their home.
Such is the lure of parks with spooky thrills, especially
for local and in-state visitors, invigorating what was once a
slow season between the peak summer travel months.
Today, theme parks drawing mostly regional crowds look to
Halloween for as much as 20 percent of their annual attendance,
said Dennis Speigel, president of International Theme Park
Services, a global consultant based in Cincinnati.
"It's a season maker and breaker in some cases," he said. "A
lot is riding for a lot of companies on Halloween."
At destination parks, such as Universal Orlando, Halloween
events can draw as many as 600,000 visitors, Speigel said,
making the holiday among the industry's top performers.
The Orlando theme park, which is owned by NBCUniversal, a
subsidiary of Comcast Corp, declined to release its
figures to Reuters.
This year, the Halloween season could also help chase away a
summer that fell short of expectations at some regional parks,
Speigel noted.
Universal Studios Hollywood was packed on the Sunday before
Halloween. Visitors lined up for nearly 90 minutes to ride
roller coasters in the dark, or enter mazes inspired by the hit
AMC zombie drama, featuring gore-filled rooms and rotting
zombies.
The $129 front of lines passes, allowing holders to skip the
lines once on each attraction, were sold out for the evening.
The Six Flags chain has been marketing its Halloween
"Fright Fest" in parks since August, and rolled out paid
advertising for its most popular special event in September.
Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California is credited with
starting the trend in 1973, when it launched its "Scary Farm"
event over a weekend with two mazes and a handful of roaming
monsters.
"It has become something that people want to spend money
on," said Lara Hanneman, director of entertainment production at
the theme park. "They love the spiky kind of feeling, the
adrenaline you feel when you get scared."
Today, the six-weekend promotion is the most intensive of
the four busy seasons, including the summer months, at the park
owned by the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.
"Per day, it's our busiest time," said Raffi Kaprelyan, the
park's vice president and general manager.
(Additional reporting and writing by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los
Angeles and Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)