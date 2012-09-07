版本:
Haqqanis say U.S. listing them as terrorist will hurt Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 The United States' decision to designate the Haqqani network as a terrorist organisation shows it is not sincere about peace efforts in Afghanistan, senior commanders of the group said on Friday.

The move will also bring hardship for U.S. Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who is being held by the militants, the commanders told Reuters.

