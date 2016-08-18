UPDATE 4-Harley-Davidson to pay $12 mln fine over motorcycle emissions

(Adds additional details on Harley statement, EPA comments,
updates shares)
By David Shepardson and Meredith Davis
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO Aug 18 Harley-Davidson Inc
agreed to pay a $12 million civil fine and stop selling
illegal after-market devices that cause its motorcycles to emit
too much pollution, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Thursday.
The settlement resolves government allegations that Harley
sold roughly 340,000 "super tuners" enabling motorcycles since
2008 to pollute the air at levels greater than what the
Milwaukee-based company certified to the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency.
Harley did not admit liability, and said in a statement it
disagrees with the government's position arguing that the
devices were designed and sold to be used in "competition only."
The company said the settlement represents "a good faith
compromise with the EPA on areas of law we interpret
differently, particularly EPA's assertion that it is illegal for
anyone to modify a certified vehicle even if it will be used
solely for off-road/closed-course competition."
An EPA spokesman said that the vast majority of these tuners
were used on public roads.
According to the government, the sale of such "defeat
devices" violates the federal Clean Air Act. Harley was also
accused of selling more than 12,600 motorcycles that were not
covered by an EPA certification governing clean air compliance.
The settlement calls for Harley to stop selling the super
tuners by Aug. 23, and buy back and destroy all such tuners in
stock at its dealerships. EPA said the modified settings
increase power and performance, but also increase the
motorcycles' emissions of hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides.
Harley must also deny warranty claims if owners continue to
use the devices. An EPA spokesman said the company's dealers are
not part of this action, but "if they are tampering or selling
defeat devices on their own, then they could be investigated
independently in the future."
Harley will also spend $3 million on an unrelated project to
reduce air pollution, the Justice Department said.
"Given Harley-Davidson's prominence in the industry, this is
a very significant step toward our goal of stopping the sale of
illegal after-market defeat devices that cause harmful pollution
on our roads and in our communities," John Cruden, head of the
Justice Department's environmental and natural resources
division, said in a statement.
The announcement comes amid greater scrutiny on emissions
and "defeat devices" by U.S. regulators after Volkswagen AG
admitted to using illegal software to evade U.S.
emissions standards in nearly 600,000 U.S. vehicles.
"This settlement immediately stops the sale of illegal
after-market defeat devices used on public roads that threaten
the air we breathe," said Cynthia Giles, assistant administrator
for EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.
Harley must obtain a certification from the California Air
Resources Board for any tuners it sells in the United States in
the future. For any super tuners that Harley-Davidson sells
outside the United States in the future, it must label them as
not for use in the United States.
In a separate statement, the company said it has sold the
product for more then 20 years under an accepted regulatory
approach that permitted the sale of competition-only parts and
said it believed it was legal to use in race conditions in the
United States.
Harley shares closed down 94 cents at $53.54, or 1.7
percent. They had earlier fallen as much as 8 percent after news
of the allegations had surfaced in a U.S. lawsuit filed in
Washington, but before the settlement was announced.
Harley said last month that EPA had first sought information
about after-market part issues in December 2009.
Pat Sweeney, a Harley-Davidson spokesperson, said the
company did not have immediate details on how many units of
inventory had to be bought back or destroyed, nor details on the
cost.
EPA said it discovered the violations through a routine
inspection and information Harley-Davidson submitted. EPA has
been investigating after-market part emission issues for more
than five years.
In 2012, Suzuki Motor Corp paid an $885,000 fine to
EPA for selling 25,458 all-terrain vehicles and off-road
motorcycles because they were built to allow for the
installation of an after-market part to increase horsepower and
emissions.
Several other companies have paid fines to EPA in recent
years for selling after-market parts to diesel truck owners to
remove emission controls and boost horsepower and fuel
efficiency.
