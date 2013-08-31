Riders flock to Milwaukee for Harley-Davidson's 110th anniversary

| MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE Aug 31 Tens of thousands of
motorcycle enthusiasts have roared into Milwaukee to celebrate
the 110th anniversary of Harley-Davidson Co, but few traveled as
far as Chai Chua.
The 46-year-old business owner bid farewell to his wife and
three children in Brunei about a week ago and set off with seven
of his closest friends. They flew to Los Angeles, then hopped on
rented Harley-Davidson motorcycles and headed to the Midwestern
state.
"My wife knows I am crazy about this," said Chua, after
arriving at the site of the party, where he and his friends
joined the crowds marking the motorcycle maker's anniversary
over the Labor Day weekend.
"We have seen the prairies, the mountains, Mount Rushmore
and now the Mecca for riders," Chua said, shouting over blues
music outside of the Harley-Davidson Museum where revelers
kicked off the celebration with a bike rally on Thursday.
Nearby, a long procession of the motorcycles, nicknamed
"hogs," rumbled onto the museum campus, where riders parked
their bikes in tight rows creating a glistening sea of shiny
steel.
Riders donned black leather, as well as an assortment of
denim, bandanas and Harley-Davidson orange, as they snapped
photos, drank beer and marveled at the spectacle.
"It's exciting ... . (There's) a lot of personal
satisfaction in doing it," said Fernando Dorantes, 52, an
engineer from Toluca, Mexico, where he and seven of his friends
began their five-day, 2,600-mile (4,200-km) journey to
Milwaukee.
The party spread across several sites in the city, including
the SummerFest grounds where bands including ZZ Top, Blue Oyster
Cult and the Doobie Brothers performed.
"It doesn't matter what you are or what you look like. As
long as you ride, it's a brotherhood," said Bobby Hite, 40, of
Culver, Indiana, after getting a 110th anniversary tattoo on his
left bicep. "You got the cackle, the rumble between your legs."
Harley-Davidson has long relied on a white, male and
middle-aged consumer base, an approach reflected in the makeup
of the Milwaukee crowd.
But in recent years, it has begun to try to design
motorcycles that appeal to younger riders, women and minorities.
The celebration focused on the evolution of the bike during
the past century, with guests going on tours of the Harley
plant, a few miles from where William Harley and Arthur Davidson
began making them in a shed in 1903.
"This is where it all began. Harley Davidson is my life.
Besides my kids, it is my life," said Terry Martin, 59, of
Boston, as he sat on his motorcycle next to a replica of the
shed at the company's headquarters.
The celebration comes weeks after rival Polaris Industries
relaunched the Indian motorcycle, a storied U.S. brand
two years older than Harley-Davidson, at the Sturgis Motorcycle
Rally, hallowed ground for legions of Harley-Davidson
enthusiasts who flock to South Dakota each year.
But on this weekend in Milwaukee, it is all about the hog
and its colorful array of devoted riders who crave the open
road.
"It's freedom," said Drew Canon, a 45-year-old Texan with a
short gray beard and tattooed arms. "You feel all of your
senses. You smell it all, you hear it all."