CORRECTED-Hedge fund mogul Paulson gives Harvard record $400 mln donation

BOSTON, June 3 Harvard University, which has
educated many of the world's wealthiest investors, is now
getting its biggest single gift from one them: a $400 million
donation from Wall Street hedge fund mogul John Paulson.
The 59-year old investor, who credits his Harvard Business
School education for success at his $19 billion firm Paulson &
Co, said he hoped the donation to Harvard's School of
Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) would help "improve
humanity."
"There is nothing more important to improve humanity than
education," Paulson said in a statement, adding "SEAS is the
next frontier for Harvard, and its expanding campus in Allston
promises to become the next major center of innovation."
The donation is the third record-sized gift Harvard has
received from alumni since last year, and comes two years into
the Ivy League school's five-year campaign to raise $6.5 billion
in donations. The campaign has already topped $5 billion. The
school's $36.4 billion endowment, meanwhile, makes it the
world's richest university.
In 2014, hedge fund mogul Kenneth Griffin, who began trading
securities as a Harvard undergraduate in the 1980s, set a record
with a $150 million gift. Only a few months later, the
Morningside Foundation, led by Hong Kong venture capitalists
Ronnie and Gerald Chan topped that with a $350 million donation
to the university's school of public health, where Gerald earned
his master's and doctorate degrees.
The engineering and applied sciences school, which counts
former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and NASA astronaut Stephanie
Wilson among its graduates, will be renamed the Harvard John A.
Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
"John Paulson's extraordinary gift will enable the growth
and ensure the strength of engineering and applied sciences at
Harvard for the benefit of generations to come," Harvard
president Drew Gilpin Faust said in a statement.
Paulson's best-known bet against an overheated housing
market before the financial crisis netted his fund $15 billion
and cemented his personal fortune, now estimated by Forbes to
total $11.2 billion.
While his funds' returns have gyrated some in recent years,
his flagship Paulson Partners fund has compounded at 13.6
percent a year over the last two decades, handily beating the
Standard & Poor's 500 index.
In 2012, Paulson made his first prominent gift with a $100
million donation to Central Park, located close to his New York
City home.