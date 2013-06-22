Oracle's Ellison may be interested in second Hawaiian airline

| HONOLULU, June 21
HONOLULU, June 21 Billionaire Oracle
CEO Larry Ellison may be interested in acquiring a second Hawaii
airline after he bought most of the tropical island of Lanai
last year.
Island Air, a Honolulu-based carrier with a handful of
island-hopping planes that Ellison bought in February, confirmed
discussions between Island and Phoenix-based Mesa Air Group, the
parent company of Hawaii's interisland go! Airlines.
"We are committed to building a strong regional airline and
part of that process is exploring all options including
discussions with Mesa Air," Island Air Chief Executive Officer
Paul Casey said in a one-sentence statement.
Honolulu's Star-Advertiser newspaper reported on Thursday
that Ellison was arranging to take control of go! Airlines,
citing an unnamed source familiar with the deal.
Mesa CEO Jonathan Ornstein was not immediately available for
comment. A spokeswoman said the airline flies 40 flights a day
in Hawaii using a fleet of five 50-seat CRJ-200 jets.
Oracle declined to comment.
Hawaii aviation historian Peter Forman said a deal for
Island Air to purchase go! would not only secure more flights
for Ellison's island of Lanai, but also could indicate that
Ellison intends to become a player in the Hawaiian airline
market.
Many industry observers have expected another airline to
enter Hawaii to compete with Hawaiian Airlines for the tourist-
rich interisland market. Combining go! and Island Air would give
Ellison critical mass and a platform from which to compete.
"He's gaining the recognition that he is serious about
becoming the second interisland airline in Hawaii. There has
been a vacuum for serious competition to Hawaiian (Airlines),"
Forman said.
In March 2013, Forbes Magazine listed Ellison, 68, as the
world's fifth richest man, and the third richest American, with
a net worth of $43 billion.
Ellison bought 98 percent of the 141-square-mile
(365-square-km) island of Lanai, Hawaii's sixth-largest island,
from billionaire David Murdock in June for an undisclosed price.
He said he intended to turn the island into a "laboratory" for
green living.
Ellison's Lanai holdings include two resorts and golf
courses, a variety of commercial and residential structures, as
well as vast acres of undeveloped former pineapple land. The
island has roughly 3,000 residents.