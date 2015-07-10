CORRECTED-Study links Prozac, Paxil use with birth defects

(Corrects names of generic versions of Prozac and Paxil in 5th
paragraph)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
July 9 A sweeping government study of thousands
of women has found links between the older antidepressants
Prozac and Paxil and birth defects, but has cleared other
popular treatments in the class, including Celexa, Lexapro and
Pfizer's Zoloft, which is the subject of a major lawsuit over
birth defect claims.
Earlier studies had raised questions about antidepressants
in a class of drugs known as Selective Serotonin Reuptake
Inhibitors or SSRIs, prompting the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in 2005 to issue a safety warning about use of
the treatments during pregnancy.
In the current study, published on Wednesday in the British
Medical Journal, researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention wanted to see if the birth defect risk
affected the entire class of drugs, or only select treatments.
For the study, the researchers asked nearly 28,000 women if
they took Celexa, Lexapro, Prozac, Paxil or Zoloft any time from
one month before conception through the third month of pregnancy
and analyzed which women bore children with birth defects.
They found that many popular antidepressants - Celexa,
Lexapro or Zoloft - are not associated with birth defects. Only
two in the study, Prozac, sold generically as fluoxetine, and
Paxil, sold generically as paroxetine, were implicated.
In women who took those two drugs early in pregnancy, birth
defects occurred 2 to 3.5 times more frequently compared with
women who did not take them.
Prozac use was associated with a birth defect in which a
baby's skull is misshapen. Paxil use was associated with a
defect in which a baby's intestines protrude outside the body
and with anencephaly, in which a baby is missing parts of the
brain and skull, the study found.
Both Paxil and Prozac were linked to a heart defect.
The study's authors noted that the risks appeared to be
small. For example, in women who took paroxetine early in
pregnancy, the risk for anencephaly rose from 2 cases per 10,000
to 7 per 10000.
The analysis was only able to show links between the drugs
and birth defects, but could not prove that the drugs caused the
deformities.
The authors called the findings about Zoloft "reassuring"
because the drug was used by some 40 percent of the women in the
study who said they had used an antidepressant in early
pregnancy.
