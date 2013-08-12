Firm linked to tainted salad halts shipments from Mexico to U.S.

Aug 12 The Mexican unit of Taylor Farms, a food
processor whose salad mix has been identified as at least one
source of a widespread intestinal bug outbreak has halted
shipments of all its salad products to the United States.
The action goes beyond the implicated salad mix to include
iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce, green leaf lettuce, red
cabbage, green cabbage and carrots, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on its website on Monday.
The bug, caused by a parasite known as Cyclospora, has
sickened 535 people in 19 states. Investigations in Iowa and
Nebraska traced the illness to a salad mix supplied by Taylor
Farms de Mexico to Olive Garden and Red Lobster, restaurant
chains owned by Darden Restaurants Inc.
It is unclear whether the same salad mix is responsible for
illnesses in other states.
The FDA said its investigation has not implicated consumer
packages sold in grocery stores. The agency's most recent
inspection of the Taylor Farms facilities, in 2011, showed no
notable issues. The agency said it will conduct an assessment of
the company's processing facility to try to identify the cause
of the outbreak.
Iowa and Nebraska say they believe the contaminated salad is
no longer in the food supply in those states. The last date that
a person became ill with the bug in Iowa was on July 1 and in
Nebraska on July 2. The typical shelf life for a salad mix is up
to 14 days.
The FDA said it has dedicated a 21-person team to solving
the outbreak and will augment the team as needed.
Cyclosporiasis is most common in tropical and subtropical
regions of the world. The infection is caused by ingesting food
or water containing Cyclospora, a one-celled parasite that is
too small to be detected without a microscope. Symptoms include
watery diarrhea, vomiting and body aches.
Most people with healthy immune systems recover from the
infection without treatment. Older people and those with
weakened immune systems might be at higher risk for prolonged
illness.
Taylor Farms describes itself on its website as a
family-owned company headquartered in Salinas, California, and
North America's largest supplier of processed fresh produce to
the food service industry.