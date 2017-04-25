U.S. House bill would exempt e-cigarettes from tobacco regulations

| April 25
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S.
House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug
Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major
victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.
The bill, from Republican Representative Duncan Hunter of
California, would reverse the Obama administration's "Deeming
Rule" which deems e-cigarettes to be tobacco products, subject
to the same strict regulations governing traditional cigarettes.
E-cigarettes heat nicotine-laced liquid into vapor but do not
contain tobacco.
Hunter's bill, which was reviewed by Reuters, would exempt
vaping devices from many of those rules, including a requirement
that new products be reviewed and authorized by the FDA before
being sold. E-cigarette makers say the process is too expensive
and would prevent smokers from gaining access to the products.
The bill adds momentum to a series of legal and legislative
efforts by tobacco and vaping companies to derail the FDA rule,
though it is unclear how much support it will garner.
The move comes as President Donald Trump's administration is
cutting regulations across the board and as Congress is poised
to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb to lead the FDA. Gottlieb, who
held a financial interest in the vape shop Kure, said
e-cigarettes in certain circumstances may be a good alternative
for smokers.
A separate plan from Republican Representative Tom Cole of
Oklahoma and Democrat Sanford Bishop of Georgia would exempt
thousands of vaping devices currently on the market from FDA
approval. The Cole-Bishop proposal is expected to be attached as
a rider to Trump's spending plan, which could be voted on as
early as this week.
Hunter's bill would go further, bringing the entire
regulatory process to a halt.
"Cole-Bishop is like gaining the inch, and Hunter's
legislation the yard," said Joe Kasper, Hunter's chief of staff.
The FDA rule, which went into effect on Aug. 8, requires
that any product introduced after Feb. 15, 2007, be submitted to
the FDA for review within two years. Products that were on the
market prior to that date are grandfathered and do not require
premarket authorization.
The FDA said it does not comment on proposed or pending
legislation.
Big tobacco companies such as Altria Group Inc and
Reynolds American Inc see vaping products as a promising
business line and have lobbied alongside their smaller
e-cigarette counterparts against the rule.
"We believe that regulation should promote innovation of
potentially less risky tobacco products," said David Sutton, a
spokesman for Altria.
To that end Hunter's bill would formally incorporate the
concept of harm reduction into the FDA's mission by requiring it
to support less-dangerous nicotine delivery products. Those
philosophically in favor of harm reduction argue that by
promoting products considered less harmful than cigarettes, the
overall public health will benefit.
Opponents fear that e-cigarettes are dangerous products that
could be used by tobacco companies to addict a new generation of
children to nicotine, and, they fear, to cigarettes.
"While we're always going to have some concerns about kids
accessing either cigarettes or vaping pens, that should not
motivate the federal government to go in the complete opposite
direction and say nobody can have them," Kasper said.
