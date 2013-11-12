UPDATE 1-New U.S. heart guidelines back stronger therapies for high-risk patients

By Bill Berkrot
Nov 12 New U.S. guidelines on heart health that
were a decade in the making recommend stronger measures for
patients at particularly high risk of heart attack or stroke,
including more aggressive therapy with drugs that lower
cholesterol or even weight loss surgery.
The guidelines issued by two leading U.S. medical
organizations on Tuesday are likely to be followed by
cardiologists and primary care physicians, as well as influence
insurance coverage.
The guidelines dropped an emphasis on specific targets for
lowering "bad" LDL cholesterol levels and suggest that
individual patient risk of developing heart disease rather than
a LDL number should be used to determine the need for more
intensive treatment with cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.
There had been an expectation that the new guidelines would
set a new lower LDL target for heart patients.
"This guideline represents a departure from previous
guidelines because it doesn't focus on specific target levels of
(LDL), or bad cholesterol, although the definition of optimal
LDL cholesterol has not changed," Dr. Neil Stone, lead author of
the cholesterol report, said in a statement.
The long-awaited new guidelines announced by the American
College of Cardiology and American Heart Association came in the
form of four reports: one on managing blood cholesterol; one on
managing overweight and obese patients; one for assessing
cardiovascular risk in adults; and one on heart disease
prevention through healthy lifestyle.
They still emphasize a healthy diet and exercise as keys to
avoiding the No. 1 killer in the country.
Since the experts who studied and compiled the data used in
determining the guidelines did not consider clinical data or
scientific evidence available later than 2011, they plan to
begin work updating the guidelines next year.
The cholesterol management guidelines, if followed in
practice, could lead to more extensive use of high potency
statins, such as AstraZeneca's Crestor and higher doses
of Pfizer's Lipitor, now available as generic
atorvastatin. They could also lead to reduced use of lower-dose
generic statins and perhaps far less use of non-statin
cholesterol medicines, such as Merck's Zetia and
AbbVie's Tricor, which the report said lacked evidence
of reducing heart attacks and death.
Merck has a large study underway of its Vytorin combination
cholesterol treatment that should definitively prove whether use
of Zetia prevents heart attacks and strokes.
"Non-statins didn't provide enough risk prevention," Stone,
the report's author, said in a conference call. He noted that
there has been "over treatment by drugs not proven to add
incremental benefit."
The four groups deemed most likely to benefit from higher
intensity statin treatment were: Patients with known heart
disease; those with an LDL level of 190 or higher; patients with
type 2 diabetes between the ages of 40 and 75; those between 40
and 75 deemed to have a 10-year risk of developing heart disease
of 7.5 percent or higher based on new risk assessment formulas.
OBESITY CRISIS
With nearly 155 million Americans classified as overweight
or obese, treating the obesity epidemic was a cornerstone of the
new guidelines. Obesity, which leads to diabetes, heart disease
and other serious health problems, adds an estimated $190
billion in annual medical costs, according to healthcare
economists.
The guidelines still use Body Mass Index (BMI), a measure of
ideal weight in relation to height, to identify patients at high
risk of developing heart disease. It strongly recommends
in-person counseling as part of programs to help patients
maintain weight loss, with 14 sessions over six months seen as
ideal.
Under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, commonly
referred to as Obamacare, most private insurance companies are
expected to cover counseling and other obesity treatments.
"Telling patients or advising patients that they need to
lose weight is not enough," said Dr. Donna Ryan, co-chair of the
obesity report writing committee.
Counseling should focus on patients with other conditions
that heighten the risk of heart disease, such as high blood
pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, or a waist circumference
of more than 35 inches (89 cm) for women and 40 inches (102 cm)
for men, the obesity management report said.
The most drastic recommendation said bariatric weight loss
surgery for adults with a BMI of at least 40, or 35 or higher
for those with two other risk factors such as high blood
pressure or diabetes, may provide significant health benefits.
Adding that recommendation to the U.S. guidelines is likely to
help justify coverage for the procedures by health insurers.
Another recommendation for reducing heart risk said there
should be a focus on achieving sustained weight loss of 5
percent to 10 percent within the first six months.
"Physicians should counsel patients that lifestyle changes
that produce even modest weight loss can result in clinically
meaningful health improvements," Ryan said.
The new guidelines could help boost sales of two new
prescription weight loss drugs - Belviq from Arena
Pharmaceuticals Inc and Vivus Inc's Qsymia.
Those medicines were not considered for the guideline reports as
they were not available by 2011.
The panel looked at about 17 different weight loss diets
before deciding not to recommend any specific ones.
"We came down loud and clear that there is no ideal diet for
weight loss and there is no superiority for any of the diets
that we examined," Ryan said.
The healthy living clinical practice guidelines for lowering
heart disease risk called for 40 minutes of moderate to
vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise three to four times a week,
and a diet in which levels of saturated fat, trans fat and
sodium are below what is currently consumed by the average
American. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week
proposed banning trans fat from processed foods.
Not surprisingly, the report recommends a diet that
emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish and nuts while
limiting red meat, sweets and sugar-sweetened beverages.