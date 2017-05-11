U.S. hepatitis C cases soar on spike in heroin use

May 11 U.S. health officials said new cases of
hepatitis C rose nearly 300 percent from 2010 to 2015, despite
the availability of cures for the liver disease, fueled by a
spike in the use of heroin and other injection drugs, according
to a report released on Thursday.
In 2015, the national reported rate of hepatitis C was 0.8
per 100,000 persons with nearly 34,000 new infections, according
to the report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Access to clean syringes and a limit on Medicaid barriers to
curative treatments for hepatitis C can reduce rates of death
from the disease and transmission of the virus to others, the
CDC said.
New treatments for hepatitis C with a cure rate of over 95
percent from Gilead Sciences, AbbVie and other
drugmakers have the ability to virtually wipe out the disease,
which can lead to cirrhosis, cancer, the need for a liver
transplant or death.
But the opioid addiction epidemic appears to be creating
tens of thousands of new cases, with unclean needles the leading
cause of infections. Some experts say that one reason heroin use
has soared is because the illegal drug has become much cheaper
than prescription opioid painkillers and due to new limits on
dispensing of the addictive legal pain medicines.
The CDC conducted a state-by-state analysis of reported
cases of the hepatitis C virus (HCV), as well as a review of
laws related to access to clean needles for individuals who
inject drugs, and levels of restriction on Medicaid access to
treatments.
In 2015, it found HCV rates in 17 states exceeded the
national average.
The analysis found only Massachusetts, New Mexico and
Washington had both a comprehensive set of laws and a permissive
Medicaid treatment policy that could help prevent the spread of
HCV and provide treatment services for those who inject drugs.
Twenty-four states had policies that require some period of
sobriety to receive HCV treatment through Medicaid, potentially
limiting access to cures, compared with 16 states without such
restrictions.
Among the best ways of preventing spread of the virus are
public health laws that allow access to clean syringes for drug
users, such as needle exchange programs, decriminalization of
the possession of syringes, and allowing the retail sale of
syringes without a prescription.
Eighteen states had no such programs, the report found,
while Maine, Nevada and Utah had the most comprehensive laws
related to prevention, including syringe exchange without
limitations.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)