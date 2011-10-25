US advisers recommend diabetics get Hep B vaccine

Oct 25 U.S. vaccine advisers on Tuesday voted
to recommend routine vaccination for Hepatitis B for adults
with diabetes under the age of 60 and said people older than 60
"may" get the vaccine as well.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which
advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
voted 12-2 to include diabetics in the high-risk group of
unvaccinated adults that should get vaccinated.
This is the first time the panel made a recommendation for
people with diabetes, after studies showed those under the age
of 60 were more than twice as likely to get infected with
Hepatitis B than those without diabetes. Studies found no
observed significant increase of Hepatitis B in diabetics over
the age of 60.
Hepatitis B is a serious disease that could turn chronic
and lead to liver damage or cancer. Although it cannot be
cured, it can be prevented with a vaccine.
The CDC has recommended routine vaccination of children and
adolescents since 1991. The recommendation also apply to
unvaccinated adults at risk of getting infected, such as people
with chronic liver or kidney disease, men who have sex with
men, people with more than one sex partner or those whose jobs
expose them to human blood.
Two Hepatitis B vaccines are available in the United
States: Engerix-B by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Recombivax by
Merck & Co's (MRK.N). Dynavax Technologies Corp's (DVAX.O) has
another Hepatitis B vaccine for adults, Heplisav, in clinical
trial.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington)