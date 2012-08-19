UPDATE 1-US health panel likely to make HIV tests routine

By Salimah Ebrahim
WASHINGTON Aug 19 A U.S. health panel may soon
make HIV testing as standard a practice as checking cholesterol
levels, a move that would fundamentally change how the virus is
detected and treated.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task force, a government-backed
group of clinicians and scientists, is expected to make a new
recommendation on HIV screening available for public comment
before the end of the year.
Health officials close to the panel, speaking on condition
of anonymity, see it making a positive recommendation for
routine screening, updating their current position, issued in
2005, which leaves the decision up to doctors.
Under President Barack Obama's healthcare law, passed in
2010, insurers are required to cover preventive services that
are recommended by the task force.
"This would be one of those major sea changes ... moving
away from what has been somewhat the segmentation of HIV -
either by population, by geography," said Michael Kharfen, chief
of community outreach for the Washington, D.C., Department of
Health. Kharfen, who worked on the frontlines of the HIV
epidemic in New York in the 1980s, recalls when the prognosis
for the disease was "practically certain you were going to die.
"It still will take culture change for medical providers,
but this will be a tremendous leap," he said.
The HIV/AIDs epidemic remains a significant health challenge
in the United States, with an estimated 1.2 million people
living with the disease. Of this group, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 20 percent
are unaware of their infection.
Nearly 60,000 new cases of the human immunodeficiency virus
that causes AIDS are reported nationally every year.
The CDC and other prominent groups have already called for
routine HIV screening as a way to reach a much broader
population and reduce the stigma some associate with showing up
at an HIV clinic. But a recommendation from the task force would
carry greater weight, as the U.S. health reform law of 2010 will
require insurers to cover preventive services it endorses.
Global health officials have also stepped up the call for
earlier treatment of people infected with HIV. New studies show
that the latest HIV medications not only can extend the lives of
patients for decades but are also one of the most potent ways of
preventing their sexual partners from contracting the disease.
Early treatment of HIV has been reported to cut transmission
risk to uninfected partners by 96 percent.
"All healthcare providers have a responsibility to find
cases of HIV because we don't know where they are," said Dr.
Lisa Fitzpatrick, who directs the United Medical Center, an HIV
clinic in Washington. While doctors in the past focused on
higher risk groups such as men who have sex with men, she said,
"HIV is in the general population now."
WEIGHING THE EVIDENCE
In 2006 the CDC recommended testing everyone between the
ages of 13-64 at least once. They have since been joined by
professional groups such as the American College of Physicians
and the HIV Medicine Association.
The fact that the CDC and the task force came to different
conclusions, even in the face of similar evidence, is likely to
have stemmed from differences in their respective missions.
"We are looking at public health. The task force may be
looking more at clinical care and the integration of prevention
services within the clinical setting," said CDC Executive
Director Kevin Fenton.
The task force is charged with weighing the potential harm
of a test against its possible benefits. In 2005 the panel was
not convinced by the available evidence that widespread
screening would have the desired effect of helping prevent new
infections by changing the behavior of the patient who tested
positive.
"We did not find that evidence at that time compelling
enough to say that we were confident that more people would
benefit than the people who had HIV detected," said Dr. Michael
LeFevre, co-chair of the task force.
"Obviously that was seven years ago," he said, noting that
new scientific evidence has since emerged showing that the very
treatment of infected people can help prevent them from passing
on the disease. He said that will be factored into the panel's
recommendation this fall.
THE COST EQUATION
While the task force doesn't factor cost into its
considerations, the CDC and other healthcare providers do.
Researchers at Stanford University estimate that over a 20-year
period, expanding HIV testing to the general U.S. population
would reach $27 billion dollars.
A more cost-effective solution proposed by the researchers,
and in line with CDC recommendations, would be to do a one-time
screening of the general population, followed up by annual
testing in areas with greater prevalence of the disease.
Such a strategy would prevent an estimated 212,000 new
infections and even lead to long-term healthcare savings, when
the lifetime cost of $367,000 for HIV treatment is considered.
Private initiatives have also sought to make HIV screening
more accessible and affordable. The CDC has a pilot program with
drugstore chain Walgreen Co and other pharmacies for
free, rapid HIV tests, whose wholesale cost is about $20 each.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the
first over-the-counter, self-administered HIV test from OraSure
Technologies, which is expected to sell for $60. A
positive result would require follow-up at a doctor's office.
Adding an HIV screening to a routine blood exam would amount
to $1.50 per patient.
LeFevre, a primary care doctor in Missouri , cautions that
the barriers to testing go beyond the rating of a single agency.
"I can't think of another blood test in all of my practice
that carries that baggage," he says of the pre-test consent,
counseling, and post-test follow-up that HIV screening requires.
United Medical Center's Fitzpatrick agrees.
"This test is all about talking about sex and facing things
about your patient that you feel uncomfortable facing," she
said. "For years this was considered a gay disease so doctors
did not get into the habit of talking about HIV or thinking that
their patients might have HIV because they may not have had gay
patients or they might not have known they have gay patients."