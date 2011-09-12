U.S. proposes direct patient access to lab tests

* Patients could access their tests directly from labs
* Would come as an amendment to HIPAA, another current law
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. medical patients would
be able to get their laboratory test results directly from the
labs rather than wait for a copy from their doctors under a new
rule proposed by federal health officials.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius on Monday proposed new rules giving patients
more rights to access their health information.
Speaking at a meeting on consumer health information
technology, Sebelius recounted her own frustrations with a lack
of communication between doctors that led to extra testing or
having to refile the same forms over and over again.
The proposed rule would amend the Clinical Laboratory
Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and the Health Insurance
Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) to require
that labs covered by HIPAA provide test results to patients or
their personal representatives in a secure manner.
U.S. health regulators have been promoting innovation in
health IT, and especially health information access and
exchange, in a broader effort by President Barack Obama's
administration to update the U.S. medical records system.
In May, HHS proposed another rule allowing patients to see
a list of everyone who has accessed their electronic medical
records. [ID:nN3193559]
The HHS is accepting comments on the proposed rule for 60
days. To read the proposal, see r.reuters.com/rub73s .
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; editing by John Wallace)