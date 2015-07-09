UPDATE 1-U.S. proposes bundling some Medicare knee, hip replacement payments

(Adds CMS comment, background)
July 9 The U.S. agency that runs federally
funded health insurance programs has proposed restructuring
payments for hip and knee replacement surgeries, some of the
most common surgeries received by patients covered by the plans.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) invited
providers on Thursday to comment on a proposal that would hold
hospitals in 75 geographic areas accountable for the quality of
care they deliver to Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries for
hip and knee replacements from surgery through recovery.
The targeted areas include over 800 hospitals, ranging from
major cities like New York and Los Angeles, to smaller areas
such as Lubbock, Texas, and Flint, Michigan, said CMS Chief
Medical Officer Patrick Conway.
Officials at the American Hospital Association and the
Advanced Medical Technology Association did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
CMS said the plan is part of the Obama administration's
ongoing commitment to transform the U.S. health system to
deliver better quality care and spend health care dollars in a
smarter way.
The agency said that in 2013, there were more than 400,000
inpatient knee and hip procedures, costing Medicare more than $7
billion for hospitalization alone.
If approved, the program would go into effect in January,
effecting about 25 percent, or 100,000, of those replacement
surgeries. Savings over the five-year program were estimated at
$150 million.
While some incentives exist for hospitals to avoid
post-surgery complications, hospital readmission, or drawn out
rehabilitation, the quality and cost of care for the replacement
surgeries vary greatly among providers, CMS said.
Through the proposed five-year payment model, health care
providers in 75 geographic areas would continue to be paid by
Medicare. However, the hospital would be held accountable for
the quality and costs of care for the entire episode - from the
time of the surgery through 90 days after discharge.
Depending on the hospital's quality and cost performance, it
might receive an additional payment or be required to repay
Medicare for a portion of costs.
Large U.S. hospital chains that would be affected include
Tenet Healthcare Corp and HCA Holdings Inc.
Major manufacturers of replacement joints include Stryker Corp
and Johnson & Johnson.
CMS said the bundled payments for joint replacement
surgeries would build upon successful demonstration programs
already underway in Medicare.
The agency is accepting comments on the plan through Sept.
8.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)