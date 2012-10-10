Amid meningitis outbreak, US Congress urged to expand FDA oversight

WASHINGTON Oct 10 The Obama administration on
Wednesday urged Congress to give the Food and Drug
Administration greater authority to regulate compounded drugs of
the kind linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak spanning 10 U.S.
states.
"This outbreak began at a compounding pharmacy and the FDA
has very limited authority over what these facilities produce,"
said an official from the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS), who spoke on condition of anonymity because of
ongoing public health investigations.
"We urge Congress to give FDA the authority it needs to
assure these kinds of outbreaks do not happen again," the
official told Reuters.
The administration official's remarks added to pressure for
congressional action as the number of fungal meningitis cases
linked to contaminated spinal injections rose. Health officials
said on Wednesday a total of 12 people have died and 137 people
have been stricken with the rare infection.
Staff from two main committees that oversee health issues in
the Senate and House of Representatives were expected to receive
briefings on Thursday from FDA and Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention staff, a prelude to considering legislative
action.
HHS oversees the FDA, which is responsible for ensuring the
safety and efficacy of drugs produced by pharmaceutical
manufacturers. But it is less clear how much authority the
agency has over pharmacies that alter or mix drug ingredients to
meet the special needs of doctors and their patients through a
practice known as compounding.
Two House Democrats have announced plans to introduce new
legislation to strengthen FDA oversight and protect consumers.
Democrats in the House and Senate have also called for
congressional investigations and hearings.