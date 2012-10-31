Firm linked to US meningitis outbreak recalls all drugs

BOSTON Oct 31 Ameridose, the sister company to
the U.S. pharmacy linked to a national outbreak of meningitis
that has killed 28 people, on Wednesday announced it was
recalling all its products, in a move to cooperate with U.S. and
state regulators.
The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration has asked it to improve its
sterility testing processes.
The company said it had not received any reports of adverse
reactions to the products it is recalling.
"Ameridose and FDA agree that the use of injectable products
that are not sterile can represent a serious hazard to health,"
the company said in a statement.