UPDATE 2-Huge drug recall latest fallout in deadly meningitis outbreak

* Ameridose says FDA asked it to improve sterility testing
* FDA concerned about availability of several drugs
By Sharon Begley
BOSTON, Oct 31 Ameridose, a sister company of
the U.S. pharmacy linked to a meningitis outbreak that has
killed 29 people, announced on Wednesday a voluntary recall of
all its products, a move to cooperate with regulators that could
nevertheless create shortages of some drugs.
In particular, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a
number of hospitals are concerned about the availability of
several drugs for which Ameridose has been a major supplier,
including those given as shots or intravenous drips or used
during surgery.
The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company, which was
closed on Oct. 10, said it had not received any reports of
adverse reactions to the products it is recalling but that the
FDA has asked it to improve its sterility testing processes.
"Ameridose and FDA agree that the use of injectable products
that are not sterile can represent a serious hazard to health,"
the company said in a statement, adding that it shipped its
medications nationwide.
The company asked its customers to quarantine Ameridose
drugs while they arrange to return them to the company.
Earlier in October, the FDA said, "The current production
shutdown of Ameridose may impact supplies of certain drugs for
some health care systems."
The FDA "is aware that this recall might affect the
availability of certain drugs," Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of
the agency's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told
Reuters. "This is a company that produces and ships a lot of
sterile injectables. We are trying to mitigate the effects (of
the Ameridose recall) on drug supplies."
FILLING THE GAP
The FDA has already spoken with other manufacturers about
filling the supply gap left by the shutdown of Ameridose and now
the recall of its products, Woodcock said, including helping
those whose manufacturing facilities have been curtailed by
technical or other issues "get back into production."
Ameridose has been a major manufacturer of sodium
bicarbonate injections, for instance, which are used in
emergency care to normalize the acidity of a patient's blood. It
also produced succinylcholine, a neuromuscular paralyzing agent
used by anesthesiologists during surgery. Hospitals could face
shortages of both drugs, Woodcock said.
Those in Massachusetts, which have been major Ameridose
customers, warned that the recall "will exacerbate an already
troubling shortage of medications that has arisen due to the
permanent closure" of the compounding pharmacy blamed for the
meningitis outbreak and the temporary closing of Ameridose, the
Massachusetts Hospital Association said in a statement.
It added that drug "shortages are prevalent," especially of
generic sterile injectables including cancer drugs and
anesthetics. In a study by the American Hospital Association, 82
percent of hospitals said patients had experienced delays in
treatment due to drug shortages; more than half said the
shortages prevented them from providing patients with
recommended treatment.
Ameridose is owned by the same people as New England
Compounding Center (NECC), the compounding pharmacy whose
injectable steroids turned out to be contaminated with fungus
and are blamed for 368 cases of fungal meningitis. FDA
inspectors have been combing through Ameridose's facilities
since the company was closed.
Separately, NECC hired Harris Beach PLLC, a law firm with
offices in New York City and Newark, New Jersey, to lead its
defense against civil claims, according to a filing on Wednesday
with the United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation.
NECC's defense will be led by high-profile corporate defense
attorney Frederick Fern, a specialist in medical tort
litigation, according to two people with knowledge of the
matter. According to the law firm's website, Fern has
represented many pharmaceutical and medical device companies,
including in a large case involving the diet-drug combination
called fen-phen, and is also a registered pharmacist.