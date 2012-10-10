U.S. Sen. Brown will donate meningitis firm's contributions

BOSTON Oct 10 The campaign of U.S. Senator
Scott Brown said on Wednesday it would donate to charity the
campaign contributions received from the owners of a pharmacy at
the center of a deadly meningitis outbreak.
"Sen. Brown supports a full and thorough investigation to
determine responsibility for this tragedy and to ensure nothing
like it ever happens again," the campaign said in a
statement. "In the meantime, the campaign is donating
contributions from the company owners to the Meningitis
Foundation of America."
State and federal regulators have said that all of the
meningitis-infected patients were injected with drugs from New
England Compounding Pharmacy, based in Framingham,
Massachusetts. Owners of the firm, including treasurer and
director Gregory Conigliaro, have donated to Brown's campaign,
according to election records.
Brown is a Republican senator from Massachusetts.