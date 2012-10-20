U.S. says death toll rises to 23 in meningitis outbreak

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. death toll from
fungal meningitis linked to potentially contaminated steroid
injections has risen to 23 with one new death each reported in
Tennessee and North Carolina, the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention said on Saturday.
States reported 13 new cases of fungal meningitis, raising
the total to 281, t he CDC said. There are also three peripheral
infections in the outbreak caused by injections into joints.
The outbreak stems from medications shipped by the New
England Compounding Center in Massachusetts. The company faces
federal and state investigations and lawsuits over the tainted
medications.