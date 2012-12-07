US House panel seeks compounder group papers in meningitis probe

WASHINGTON Dec 7 A U.S. congressional committee
that oversees drug safety issues has asked a compounding
pharmacists' industry association to provide documents on the
group's role in helping pharmacies in their interactions with
federal and state authorities.
The request to the International Academy of Compounding
Pharmacists came as the House Energy and Commerce Committee
continues an investigation into a deadly meningitis outbreak
caused by contaminated compounded drugs.
In a letter released on Friday, 10 lawmakers cited a media
report that the group "tutored pharmacists on how to sidestep"
U.S. Food and Drug Administration requests for samples that
would help the agency assess the quality of compounded drugs.
"Allegations that your association may have encouraged
compounding pharmacists to attempt to impede the FDA from
evaluating the efficacy and safety of their products, if true,
raise serious concerns," the lawmakers said.
The meningitis outbreak, linked to steroid injections from
the Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center, has
sickened 541 people, 36 of whom have died, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.